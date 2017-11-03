Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Amazon will soon be establishing itself in B.C. – but this has nothing to do with the company’s current search for new headquarters.

While that news has yet to be released, it has been made public that the online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space at a new building in Vancouver.

This expansion by Amazon is expected to create another 1,000 new tech jobs in the province by 2020, when Oxford Properties is finished.

The e-commerce company already has 500 employees working at its fulfillment centres in Delta and New Westminster, as well as its subsidiary Abebooks.com, based in Victoria.

READ MORE: Vancouver wants to be site of new Amazon’s headquarters

READ MORE: Province backs Metro Vancouver bid for new Amazon headquarters

In an announcement from Vancouver Friday morning, Premier John Horgan welcomed the business plan as one that will grow a “strong, sustainable economy.”

Amazon put out a call in September for cities to bid on what its calling a second headquarters, where the company plans to invest up to US$5 billion.

In September, Horgan announced the province would be backing a joint bid involving Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

More to come.

Previous story
UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Just Posted

Lots of snow on Southern Interior highways

Snow expected to slow throughout Friday across the region

RMR in the running for ESPN X Games Real Mountain award

Up against six other North American resorts

BC Cross Country board to vote on gender equality

The motion, if passed, would see girls run same the distance as boys

Ironing out water woes

Beruschi Road properties to be connected to main water line following high levels of iron in tests

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Column: The tender tale of two pack rats

Columnist reminded of experience of old-timer with unwanted creature.

Column: Advice is not the answer

It would be wonderful if those of us who experience episodes of… Continue reading

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Column: Watching and waiting in Silver Creek

Observer editor Tracy Hughes reflects on covering the police search at the Sagmoen farm

Performers sing their support for performing arts centre

An evening filled with music and treats. That’s the agenda this coming… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

    The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.