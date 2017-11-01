Slope stabilization work continues on the north bank of the Peace River for the Site C dam, September 2017. (B.C. Hydro)

Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Indigenous consultation, then decision by Christmas

Premier John Horgan’s cabinet intends to make a decision on whether to continue building the most expensive construction project in B.C. history by the end of 2017.

Work continues around the clock on the Site C project, with more than 2,000 people and $1 million a day being spent to construct a third dam on the Peace River west of Fort St. John. After engineering difficulties common to large earth-filled dam projects were discovered in this, the second year of work, the estimated cost is nearing $9 billion with a completion target of 2014.

The B.C. Utilities Commission is to release its independent report on the project today, ordered by Horgan to fulfil a promise he has repeated many times since becoming NDP leader. His government instructed BCUC to come up with cost estimates for completing the dam, pausing construction for a more thorough review of alternatives and future electricity demand, or stopping it and restoring the project area.

Horgan said Tuesday that one more round of consultation with area Indigenous communities will be conducted next by Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser, and then cabinet will consider its options.

With major contracts already awarded for the powerhouse, river diversion and main civil works in the riverbed, stopping the project is expected to cost at least $3 billion.

more to come…

