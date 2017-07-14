Jamie Mayes. ~ File photo

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce looking for new executive director

Jamies Mayes steps down as executive director to take job with Imagine Kootenay

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director after Jamie Mayes stepped down from the post.

Mayes, who took over the position in May of 2016, is taking a new job with Imagine Kootenay starting next month.

“I’m sad to leave the chamber but really excited about this new direction,” she wrote in a brief statement to the Review.

She came to Revelstoke from Kamloops, where she worked in economic development.

Mayes will remain in Revelstoke.

Send your resume and cover letter to info@revelstokechamber.com if you’re interested in replacing her.

