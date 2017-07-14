Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce looking for new executive director

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director after Jamie Mayes stepped down from the post.
Mayes, who took over the position in May of 2016, is taking a new job with Imagine Kootenay starting next month.
“I’m sad to leave the chamber but really excited about this new direction,” she wrote in a brief statement to the Review.
She came to Revelstoke from Kamloops, where she worked in economic development.
Mayes will remain in Revelstoke.
Send your resume and cover letter to info@revelstokechamber.com if you’re interested in replacing her.