Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce looking for new executive director

Jamies Mayes steps down as executive director to take job with Imagine Kootenay

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director after Jamie Mayes stepped down from the post.

Mayes, who took over the position in May of 2016, is taking a new job with Imagine Kootenay starting next month.

“I’m sad to leave the chamber but really excited about this new direction,” she wrote in a brief statement to the Review.

She came to Revelstoke from Kamloops, where she worked in economic development.

Mayes will remain in Revelstoke.

Send your resume and cover letter to info@revelstokechamber.com if you’re interested in replacing her.