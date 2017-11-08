Shoppers Optimum Points and the PC Plus program will combine in February 2018. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Shoppers Optimum to merge with PC Plus

Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum

Two of the biggest rewards programs in Canada are set to combine in February.

Loblaws announced on Wednesday that it will be combining its PC Plus program, available at all Loblaws stores, with Shoppers Optimum Points to create a new PC Optimum program.

Loblaws purchased Shoppers Drug Mart for $12.4 billion in 2014 and the past couple of years have seen Presidents Choice products sold at Shoppers Drug Mart stores.

Shoppers Optimum Points will convert with a one-to-one ratio and will allow consumers to earn points at Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, City Market, No Frills, Independent, Zehrs, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Shoppers Home Health Care and online at Loblaw-owned Click & Collect websites, joefresh.com and beautyBoutique.ca.

The PC Points redemption threshold will be lowered to 10,000 points, or $10 dollars, from 20,000 points and consumers will collect 15 points instead of 10 for every dollar spent at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

Just Posted

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

You’re invited to our Open House

Visit the new office and meet our publisher and editor

Time to stem the tide of missing women

Activist Jody Leon wants people to become advocates for missing and murdered women, Canada-wide.

RSS Avalanche finish 14th at first provincials

Young team ends tournament with a 1-4 record

Business community honours excellence

Chamber of Commerce hosts Business Excellence Awards gala

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Cowichan Valley witness admits he may have killed two men

Police, for whom he was paid agent, say no evidence to back confessions

Virginia elects first transgender person to state legislature

On anniversary of Trump election, Dems get something new to celebrate: victory

Plant-based milks shouldn’t be main beverage for young kids: experts

Experts warn that drinking too much of the plant-based beverages can displace hunger and cause children to eat less

F-word ruled OK for French broadcasts

The ruling states the F-word does not have the same “vulgar connotation” in French

Halladay among first to fly model of plane he died in

Former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has been the owner for less than a month of his ICON A5

Shoppers Optimum to merge with PC Plus

Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Kamloops turf war for drug trade

RCMP say recent violence linked to vacuum in drug trade following killing of Red Scorpion co-founder

Most Read

  • Shoppers Optimum to merge with PC Plus

    Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum

  • CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

    After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree