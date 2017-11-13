Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

Two former opponents in the biggest rivalry in women’s hockey are now proud parents.

Caroline Ouellette, Canada’s captain at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and Julie Chu, who captained the Americans from 2011 to 2013, announced the birth of their daughter on social media Monday.

Ouellette said Liv Chu-Ouellette was born Nov. 5.

“Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv,” Ouellette, who carried the baby, wrote on Instagram. “I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie.

“It was a happy pregnancy for us.”

Ouellette, 38, won four Olympic gold medals with Chu a member of U.S. teams that lost to Canada in three finals.

Ouellette ranks third all-time in scoring for the Canadian women with 87 goals and 155 assists in 220 games.

Chu, 35, currently coaches the Concordia University women’s team in Montreal.

