Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Now in it’s ninth year of existence, the Black Press scholarship helps business students throughout British Columbia with their post-secondary education.

Up to 37 scholarships, each valued at $5,000, are handed out every year to promising individuals from every region of the province interested in a future career in business and have applied to the BCom program at the University of Victoria.

Makari Espe is a recent recipient of a Black Press scholarship. The former Fort St. John resident is currently in her third year with the Gustavson School of Business at UVIC. She is still deciding between specializing in management or marketing, and enjoys creating YouTube content in her spare time.

The scholarship fund was started by Black Press Chairman, David Black, as a way to support young business minds and help build small communities in B.C.

A full list of the 2016 recipients can be found here.

 

@ragnarhaagen
ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

Just Posted

Man in custody linked to Silver Creek property search

Police are not saying how this search is related to Wayne Curtis Sagmoen’s current criminal charges

Debate heats up over fire protection

Revelstoke and regional district at odds over fire suppression agreement

Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Police use backhoe in ongoing search effort at residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property

Controlled burns no cause for concern

Annual clean-up by forestry companies includes burning debris from logging activity

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Mixing up local talent and cocktails

The annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff takes place in Kelowna in November

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Symphony trumpets in new season

Kamloops Symphony makes first appearance of the 2017-18 season in Salmon Arm

Column: Back to the land in the 21st century

By Jim Cooperman, Observer columnist There is a slowly growing movement back… Continue reading

Column: Sockeye fisheries hinder recovery

While driving to the Coast a few weeks ago, the last week… Continue reading

Auntie Says: Don’t bring your dope to my house

Don’t judge me and I won’t judge you, but if you try and smoke at my house, you’ll be asked to leave

Most Read