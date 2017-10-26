Twitter

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

A regular road check in the Fraser Valley for a CVSE officer turned into something much more delightful.

The officer was on the side of the road checking a transport truck when he felt a little nudge at his knee.

A friendly hog stared back up at the officer — he had decided he could help.

The officer snapped a photo of his new helper and BC Transport Tweeted out the interaction as part of #wildlifewednesday.

RELATED: Mountie caught ‘having a word’ with two pigs

Send your photos and video of interactions with animals to us by clicking Contact at the top of the Home page.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

UPDATE: Sagmoen appears in court today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

Revelstoke RCMP issue sexual assault warning

No incidents were formally reported

Accident sends one person to hospital

Another collision takes place at the intersection of TCH and Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

RCMP arrest man for uttering threats

Police say suspect is a known high-risk offender

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Canadian basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes

Michael Linklater wants better opportunities for youth

Canadian universities sign off on pledge to greater diversity, accessibility

Data on diversity on Canadian campuses is limited

Three Canadian torture victims receive $31 million in federal compensation

The RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs all cited for mistakes

Movement powered by love

Local grandmothers support their African counterparts

Notch Hill honours veterans

Notch Hill Cemetery is located at 2350 Hilltop Road in Sorrento-Notch Hill.… Continue reading

Sorrento artist goes postal

iconic view depicted on cancellation stamp

Tradition carved into Little Shuswap canoes

A once-noble cottonwood tree continues life in the form of two canoes.… Continue reading

Most Read