Smiling salamander chokes on lunch

West Kelowna vet Dr. Oz had to jump in to rescue a unique pet this week

Dr. Oz is well known throughout the Okanagan for jumping in to help animal patients in need and this week was no different – this patient was just missing the usual fur.

Mudkip, a white axolotl (also known as a Mexican salamander), bit off more than it could chew when it started to choke on lunch.

The salamander was brought to Rose Valley Veterinary hospital in West Kelowna where Dr. Oz jumped in to action.

The clinic said she arrived with a fish lodged deep in her mouth due to the fish’s spiky fins.

“Dr. Oz managed to cut the fish out and Mudkip left the clinic with a big smile.”

Today we had a very special patient Mudkip come in, she is an acolyte! She unfortunately came to us with a fish stuck in…

Posted by Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Avalanche soccer team splits games at Valley Championships

Will play for a provincials berth this week

Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks

State-of-the-art equipment and trained staff handle the potentially deadly substance

McGarva, Grizzlies top Storm 3-0

Revelstoke remains unbeaten at home

Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Smiling salamander chokes on lunch

West Kelowna vet Dr. Oz had to jump in to rescue a unique pet this week

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

Trial delayed for man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man will remain in jail until his new court date is scheduled

A free Child Seat Safety Check will be held in Salmon Arm next Monday

Is your child’s seat installed correctly?

One-million reasons to revisit Kamloops store

A Kamloops man is $1 millon richer after purchasing a lotto ticket

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Vicious dog attack leaves Kelowna family grieving

A Kelowna family is grieving following a vicious dog attack on the Mission Creek Greenway.

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Most Read