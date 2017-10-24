Smiling salamander chokes on lunch

West Kelowna vet Dr. Oz had to jump in to rescue a unique pet this week

Dr. Oz is well known throughout the Okanagan for jumping in to help animal patients in need and this week was no different – this patient was just missing the usual fur.

Mudkip, a white axolotl (also known as a Mexican salamander), bit off more than it could chew when it started to choke on lunch.

The salamander was brought to Rose Valley Veterinary hospital in West Kelowna where Dr. Oz jumped in to action.

The clinic said she arrived with a fish lodged deep in her mouth due to the fish’s spiky fins.

“Dr. Oz managed to cut the fish out and Mudkip left the clinic with a big smile.”

