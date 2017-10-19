A new after-school program is running with low registration

A new after-school program designed to offer more spaces for children, is facing low registration numbers.

The after-school program is offered by the City of Revelstoke, Parks, Recreation & Culture department at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

Recreation facility & program coordinator, Meghan MacIsaac, said that she’d heard from parents over the summer that there was a gap in after-school options in town for children, especially those in Grade 3.

There are a number of after-school spots for children in Revelstoke. About 105 of those spots are managed by the Revelstoke Child Care Society, but those spots only account for about 1/3 of the spaces in Revelstoke, with many children receiving after-school care at licensed family homes.

There are only three licensed school-age care programs in Revelstoke. Red Wagon operates out of Arrow Heights Elementary School and has 12 full spots with a waiting list; RCSS operates a program out of Begbie View Elementary School with 20 spots for children in Kindergarten to Grade 2 and has a waiting list; and the City of Revelstoke’s program is the newest addition, offering 10 spots for children ages seven to 10, starting earlier in October.

“The kids don’t even have to cross the road,” said MacIsaac. “It’s nice doing it here. We have different rooms.”

MacIsaac said they wanted to appeal to a different group of kids, not just being in a room for hours after school. They utilize the dance studio, kitchen and pool, among other spaces at the community centre.

However, despite Red Wagon and the Begbie View RCSS program being at full capacity, only two of the 10 spots available with the city are filled.

The program was initially advertised as a full-time after-school program for $15 a day. MacIsaac has since modified the parameters, lowering the price to $12 a day and opening it up to part-time childcare seekers as well.

MacIsaac accessed a grant, so the program will run for its fall block no matter the number of kids registered.

“As long as I have the funds to continue running the program where it’s feasible, I will run the program,” she said.

But, the program needs at least six children registered to be feasible going into the future.

“I will be running for the fall for sure,” she said.

The program runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and there are options for full-day care on professional development days at schools, as well as spring break.

Registration can be done by phone or email or by stopping by the community centre in person.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.