Another reason to smile

The sale chocolate chunk cookies decorated with smiley faces raised $26,670 at Tim Horton’s in Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby

Tim Hortons is once again bringing smiles to kids and their families at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The annual Smile Cookie campaign held September 8 to 17 at locations in Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby raised $26,670 in cookie sales and a matching donation from owners Dan and Jamie Currie.

Chocolate chunk cookies decorated with smiley faces sold for $1.00 each to support Pediatric Care at VJH.

“It is always heartwarming to see community members throughout the North Okanagan come together to support our kids,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation Executive Director. “Our thanks go out to our community and to Tim Hortons for their continuing support in making health care better.”

Since 2003, local Smile Cookies have raised $309,057, providing vital equipment for the Women’s & Children’s Health Services Department and the 6th and 7th floors of Polson Tower at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Recent campaigns have funded physiological monitors for infants and children, and LED exam lights for pregnant patients in triage.

Tim Hortons has been supporting local communities through the “Smile Cookie” program since 1996. The “Smile Cookie” program originally began in Ontario and has since expanded across Canada helping a variety of children’s charities, hospitals and community programs.

Morning Star Staff

newtips@vernonmorningstar.com

