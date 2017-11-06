Business community honours excellence

On Nov. 4, the Revelstoke business community gathered to celebrate business excellence in the community at the Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Business Excellence Awards.
The sold-out event was held at the Revelstoke Community Centre and was catered by the Chubby Funster, Village Idiot and Bid Eddy Pub’s team.
Emcee Katie Burrell kept the crowd laughing in their Kootenay plaid-shirt-encourage attire.
The 2017 award winners are:
Entrepreneurial Excellence – Sponsored by Revelstoke Credit Union
Tracey & Bart Larson – Mt. Begbie Brewing
Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by BDO Canada LLP
David Evans
Business of the Year – Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada
Terra Firma Farms
Employee of the Year – Sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada
Iannick Cyr – The Explorers Society Hotel
Accommodations Excellence – Sponsored by Revelstoke Accommodation Association
The Swiss Chalet
Food Service Excellence – Sponsored by Pharmasave
Kawakubo
Tourism and Attractions Excellence – Sponsored by Community Economic Development, City of Revelstoke
Revelstoke Summer Street Fest – Revelstoke Arts Council
Retail and Service Excellence – Sponsored by Save on Foods
Style Trend Clothiers
Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence – Sponsored by Columbia Towing
Lortap Architectural Millwork
Home Based Business Excellence – Sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke
The Popcycle
Community Support Excellence Award – Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust
Cathy English & Shaun Aquiline
Youth Employer – Sponsored by TD Bank
The Modern Bakeshop & Café
Best New or Renovated Building Design – Sponsored by Selkirk Design-Works
The Explorers Society Hotel & Quartermaster Eatery
From left Revelstoke Review’s interim publisher Barbara Mukanik and publisher Shelley Westwood.
Randy Driedriger, president of Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.
Emcee Katie Burrell.
Mayor Mark McKee.
Iannick Cyr of the Explorers Society Hotel was awarded the Employee of the Year award, which was sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada and presented by Kerri Miskiman.
Miriam Manley and Briane Sadler of Revelstoke Summer Street Fest were awarded the Tourism and Attractions Excellence award. It was sponsored by Community Economic Development, City of Revelstoke and was presented by Nicole Fricot.
Kawakubo was awarded the Food Service Excellence award, which was sponsored by Pharmasave. It was presented to them by Steven Hui.
Danny Donato (left) and Anthony Donato (right) were awarded the Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence award for Lortap Architectural Millwork, which was sponsored by Columbia Towing.
Rebekah and Stephen Jenkins of The Explorers Society Hotel & Quartermaster Eatery were awarded the Best New or Renovated Design award, which was sponsored by Selkirk Design-Works.
Tracey and Bart Larson of Mt. Begbie Brewing were awarded the Entrepreneurial Excellence award, which was sponsored by the Revelstoke Credit Union and the whole crew joined them for a photo.
Lucie Robidoux of The Popcycle was awarded the Home Based Business Excellence award, which was sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke.
Cathy English (left) and Shaun Aquiline (right) were presented the Community Support Excellence award, which was sponsored by the Columbia Basin Trust and was presented by Lynda Lefleur (middle).
Todd Arthur (left) accepts the Business Person of the Year award on behalf of David Evans. The award was sponsored by BDO Canada LLP and was presented by Clark Traverse.
Terra Park and Robert Jay of Terra Firma were awarded the Business of the Year award. It was sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada.