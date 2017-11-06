Business community honours excellence

On Nov. 4, the Revelstoke business community gathered to celebrate business excellence in the community at the Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Business Excellence Awards.

The sold-out event was held at the Revelstoke Community Centre and was catered by the Chubby Funster, Village Idiot and Bid Eddy Pub’s team.

Emcee Katie Burrell kept the crowd laughing in their Kootenay plaid-shirt-encourage attire.

The 2017 award winners are:

Entrepreneurial Excellence – Sponsored by Revelstoke Credit Union

Tracey & Bart Larson – Mt. Begbie Brewing

Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by BDO Canada LLP

David Evans

Business of the Year – Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada

Terra Firma Farms

Employee of the Year – Sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada

Iannick Cyr – The Explorers Society Hotel

Accommodations Excellence – Sponsored by Revelstoke Accommodation Association

The Swiss Chalet

Food Service Excellence – Sponsored by Pharmasave

Kawakubo

Tourism and Attractions Excellence – Sponsored by Community Economic Development, City of Revelstoke

Revelstoke Summer Street Fest – Revelstoke Arts Council

Retail and Service Excellence – Sponsored by Save on Foods

Style Trend Clothiers

Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence – Sponsored by Columbia Towing

Lortap Architectural Millwork

Home Based Business Excellence – Sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke

The Popcycle

Community Support Excellence Award – Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust

Cathy English & Shaun Aquiline

Youth Employer – Sponsored by TD Bank

The Modern Bakeshop & Café

Best New or Renovated Building Design – Sponsored by Selkirk Design-Works

The Explorers Society Hotel & Quartermaster Eatery

From left Revelstoke Review’s interim publisher Barbara Mukanik and publisher Shelley Westwood.

Randy Driedriger, president of Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.

Emcee Katie Burrell.

Mayor Mark McKee.

Iannick Cyr of the Explorers Society Hotel was awarded the Employee of the Year award, which was sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada and presented by Kerri Miskiman.

Miriam Manley and Briane Sadler of Revelstoke Summer Street Fest were awarded the Tourism and Attractions Excellence award. It was sponsored by Community Economic Development, City of Revelstoke and was presented by Nicole Fricot.

Kawakubo was awarded the Food Service Excellence award, which was sponsored by Pharmasave. It was presented to them by Steven Hui.

Danny Donato (left) and Anthony Donato (right) were awarded the Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence award for Lortap Architectural Millwork, which was sponsored by Columbia Towing.

Rebekah and Stephen Jenkins of The Explorers Society Hotel & Quartermaster Eatery were awarded the Best New or Renovated Design award, which was sponsored by Selkirk Design-Works.

Tracey and Bart Larson of Mt. Begbie Brewing were awarded the Entrepreneurial Excellence award, which was sponsored by the Revelstoke Credit Union and the whole crew joined them for a photo.

Lucie Robidoux of The Popcycle was awarded the Home Based Business Excellence award, which was sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke.

Cathy English (left) and Shaun Aquiline (right) were presented the Community Support Excellence award, which was sponsored by the Columbia Basin Trust and was presented by Lynda Lefleur (middle).

Todd Arthur (left) accepts the Business Person of the Year award on behalf of David Evans. The award was sponsored by BDO Canada LLP and was presented by Clark Traverse.