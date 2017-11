We are requesting photos of the brave men and women who fought for our freedom.

The Review is publishing a Special Section for Remembrance Day, to be published on November 8.

If you have any photos you would like included, please bring them to the Legion at 600 1st Street West, or to the Review office at 103 1st Street East.

Photos can also be emailed to rob.stokes@revelstokereview.com

Photos are needed before 4 p.m. on November 2.