Canada Day in Revelstoke: then & now

In 1967, when Canada turned 100, Revelstoke celebrated by smashing things up.

Yep, the city hosted a demolition derby as part of its Golden Spike Days, as the city called its celebrations from the 1940s until at least 1967.

That wasn’t all that happened. On the eve of Dominion Day (as Canada Day was known until 1982), the city celebrated with a centennial banquet, a fair, horse shoeing display and two dances (one for everyone, and one that was adults only.)

On July 1, they held a parade, a beard judging contest, the demolition derby, helicopter rides and more dances, while the midway continued. The parade consisted of more than 30 floats and the fire department won first prize for its float, which snatched-up non-bearded men and threw them in a cell.

We’ll see what the fire department has in store this year — they’re celebrating their 125th anniversary this weekend as well.

This year, another big celebration is planned on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Canadian confederation in 1867.

The festivities start early, with a pancake breakfast in the morning at Chubby Funsters from 9–11 a.m.

At 10 a.m., there will kids red & white bicycle decorating at First and Mackenzie. They will then join in the parade when it passes by.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. — an hour earlier than usual – and will head down First Street West and Mackenzie Avenue to Queen Elizabeth Park. Contact the City of Revelstoke of the Chamber of Commerce if you want to take part.

Once there, the day-long festivities will begin, with live music, lots of kids activities like face painting and a bouncy castle, food vendors and a firefighters fitness showdown. Monashee Spirits and Mount Begbie Brewing are hosting the beer garden.

The Modern is baking its special cake for the event and the community choir will sing O Canada.

The Revelstoke Italian Canadian Club will host its annual bocce tournament. Register in Queen Elizabeth Park from 9–11 a.m.; the games begin at 12:30 p.m.

The fire department will be front & centre in Queen Elizabeth Park when they hold a firefighters fitness showdown.

That night, they’re hosting a gala dinner and dance, with music by the Timebenders at the community centre. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the music continues until 1 a.m. Tickets are $50, available at the community centre, RCU Insurance, the Nomad and Esso.

Finally, the day will close with fireworks being put on by Revelstoke Mountain Resort in Centennial Park at 10 p.m.

Get all the details at revelstoke.ca/511/Canada-150.