Catering to local residents

Balmoral Store owners plan to be more than a quick stop for highway travellers

Jordie and Karen Wiens purchased the Balmoral Store and spent three weeks renovating the store and adding new products. Big changes will be coming to the outside as well.-Image credit: Penny Brown/Salmon Arm Observer

Big changes are happening at Balmoral Store.

Right now, the changes are visible only on the inside where new owners Jordie and Karen Wiens spent three weeks renovating the store since the Oct. 1 purchase.

But the Wiens are hoping sooner rather than later, the outside will reveal the business as a Chevron Station.

Eager to meet the needs of area residents, the couple is using local providers where possible.

“We’ve started supplying Sprockets’ breakfast and lunch sandwiches and Craig’s Bakery subs, sandwiches and baked goods,” says Jordie. “Craig’s delivers fresh Monday, Wednesday and Friday and all the stuff is brand name. You’re not gonna get it for $5 but it’s not gonna taste like cardboard.”

The Wiens have adjusted liquor prices to meet competitors and, as well as frozen pizzas, the store is well-stocked with bacon, eggs, milk, cream, butter and all the usual condiments.

Other new additions include Shuswap Coffee Company products. Ice delivery and garbage pick-up are now being handled by local service providers.

“Any suppliers that were not local, we offered anyone else who was competitive if they wanted to get on-board,” Jordie says.

One thing the store will no longer supply is drug paraphernalia, despite the fact that what the previous owner was selling was not illegal.

The store was built in 1925 and the Wiens have a list of 15 previous owners throughout the course of the store’s life. They plan to build a new store following the Chevron style behind the current site and demolish the old building within three years.

In the meantime, an environmental assessment has been done, an upgraded filtration system was installed and tanks and pumps were recalibrated.

As much as possible the Wiens are providing a full service, particularly to aged or handicapped customers.

Getting in and out of the Balmoral Store intersection with the TCH will be a lot safer when the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastrucure puts highway improvement plans into place.

Jordie says he has already seen the drawings that will vastly improve safety at the intersection.

