College Kids

Bretany Tourout/Morning Star Kabryn Balardo works on his metal for his airplane at Camp Okanagan College for metal fabrication on Thursday.

Okanagan College opens doors to elementary and secondary kids over the summer

Okanagan College opened its doors to some new students over the summer.

The Vernon campus hosted kids in Grade 5 to 8 last week for a metal fabrication camp. Boys and girls enjoyed the experience to check out the tools, sharpen their skills and build some creative projects.

It was just one of several camps OC offered at each of its Okanagan campus’ throughout the summer.

Most of the camps have since wrapped up, but for more information visit http://www.okanagan.bc.ca/Programs/Areas_of_Study/cs/Camp_OC/Vernon.html