Community Connections requesting donations for Christmas Hamper Program

Program will be back for its 17th year

More than 350 volunteers pitched in to make the Revelstoke Community Connections food drive a record-breaking success earlier this year. (File photo)

Community Connections’ Christmas Hamper Program will be back for another year.

Patti Larson, a member of the executive team – Community Connections Community Outreach and Development, calls the program an essential service for children, seniors, and families.

“As the holiday season is arriving, we have our hands full with managing basic needs and also want to provide a special Christmas for our children, families and seniors,” said Larson in an email. “We depend on the generosity and compassion of our community to support this program and look forward to your continued support of this critically important service in our community.”

Larson is asking the community for monetary and food donations to support the Christmas Hamper Program.

“As Christmas approaches, we ask that you remember Community Connections Food Bank and Christmas Hamper program in your holiday plans,” said Larson. “Any amount you can share will be greatly appreciated and put to good use right here at home.”

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.