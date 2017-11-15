Mayor Mark McKee cuts the ribbon at the Revelstoke Review’s new office alongside group publisher Penny Sakamoto (right) and publisher Shelley Westwood (left). (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Community welcomed at Revelstoke Review Open House

Members of public checked out the new space in downtown Revelstoke

On Wednesday, the Revelstoke Review opened its doors to the public. In its new space at 101 First Street East, the Review welcomed community members into their space and offered cake and coffee.

Later in the evening, community delegates addressed guests as the ribbon was cut at the office.

Previous story
Vancouver Island woman draws portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

Just Posted

Community welcomed at Revelstoke Review Open House

Members of public checked out the new space in downtown Revelstoke

Revelstoke receives $20K from provincial government

Grant is in lieu of property taxes

BC Wildfire Service thanks public for support during 2017 wildfire season

“Everyone’s support went a long way,” says Columbia region wildfire officer

Jo Willems learns to age gracefully in her new exhibit, ‘Fare Forward’

The exhibition will be on display alongside GASP student photos and Entertaining Angels

Senior girls cross-country team finishes third at provincials

Result is the best-ever for Revelstoke Secondary School

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

A tale of two Shuswap towns

Three games, three wins for the Chase squad versus Kamloops Storm, Sicamous Eagles

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

Most Read

  • Community welcomed at Revelstoke Review Open House

    Members of public checked out the new space in downtown Revelstoke