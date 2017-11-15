Community welcomed at Revelstoke Review Open House

Members of public checked out the new space in downtown Revelstoke

On Wednesday, the Revelstoke Review opened its doors to the public. In its new space at 101 First Street East, the Review welcomed community members into their space and offered cake and coffee.

Later in the evening, community delegates addressed guests as the ribbon was cut at the office.

Clancy Boettger cuts into @RevelstokeRevue 's newspaper cake at the Open House. pic.twitter.com/rDADAxN4pD — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) November 15, 2017