Community welcomed at Revelstoke Review Open House

On Wednesday, the Revelstoke Review opened its doors to the public. In its new space at 101 First Street East, the Review welcomed community members into their space and offered cake and coffee.
Later in the evening, community delegates addressed guests as the ribbon was cut at the office.
Clancy Boettger cuts into @RevelstokeRevue 's newspaper cake at the Open House. pic.twitter.com/rDADAxN4pD
— Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) November 15, 2017
Thanks to everyone who came out to our Open House today! @RevelstokeRevue pic.twitter.com/5LOmSCVKtU
— Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) November 16, 2017
.@PennySakamoto introduces new Publisher Shelley Westwood at the @RevelstokeRevue pic.twitter.com/jjennO5WUz
— Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) November 16, 2017