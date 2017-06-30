Family Fun Dance was a blast

Lexi Ast and the Revelstoke Grizzlies mascot have a time at the Family Fun Dance at the community centre on Friday. The dance was organized by Ast as a way for families to have a fun night out with their kids. More than 30 families ended up attending and all proceeds went to the Revelstoke Cadets. Find out more at RevelstokeReview.com ~ Photo contributed

By Lexie Ast, Family Fun Dance organizer

On Friday, June 23, the first annual Family Fun Dance fundraiser took place at the Revelstoke Community Centre. The purpose of this event was to have a night out for parents and their children aged 0–12, where they could enjoy dancing and fun together. I dreamed up this idea and ran with it.

The multipurpose rooms at the community centre was beautifully decorated for the occasion. The DJ booth was adorned with special props from the Enchanted Forest that were crafted by Lloyd Muir.

There were door prizes and crafts for every child in attendance, a draw for a gift basket provided by Tim Horton’s, music and laser show by DJ Shannon Sternloff of Get Live Music, popcorn sponsored by the Revelstoke Credit Union, Glitter Tattoos by Terri Forester, and the Child & Youth Mental Health & Substance Use local action team was there for games and crafts and to provide useful information to families interested in learning about child & youth Mental health and substance use.

As final surprise, a very special bear, the Grizzly mascot, came to boogie on the dance floor with all the kids and it sure was a blast!

The venue and music was sponsored by Pharmasave and People’s Drug Mart.

The event was attended by more than 30 families, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents and children. The money raised through admission and sales this year was donated to the local cadets youth program.