Winners from left to right: Scarlet Sutherland-Loesch, Lathan Stoller, and Sienna Honig (Photo submitted)

Fire chiefs for a day announced

Three students picked up at school in Ladder #6

Submitted by Roger Echlin, fire inspector/ assistant chief

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services is pleased to announce that Scarlet Sutherland-Loesch of Begbie View Elementary School, Lathan Stoller of Columbia Park Elementary School, and Sienna Honig of École des Glaciers were this year’s “Fire Chief for a Day” winners. Scarlet, Lathan, and Sienna’s “Plan for Two Ways Out” posters, were chosen among the 132 entry’s that were submitted.

Scarlet, Lathan, and Sienna were picked up at school today in Ladder #6 and spent the afternoon as the City’s Fire Chiefs. Fire Chiefs Sutherland-Loesch, Stoller and Honig received a tour of the fire hall, prize packages and participated in fire department activities. The three young Fire Chiefs were then treated to a pizza lunch with the Career Firefighters.

