Forestry museum invites you to plant a tree

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting an all-nation tree planting this month. ~ Revelstoke Review file photo

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is inviting Revelstokians to come plant a tree to mark Canada’s 150th birthday

The museum has built six tree beds representing the six continents that the residents of Revelstoke have come here from.

During the month of September, residents are invited to visit the museum to plant a tree as part of the All Nation Tree Planting.

Participants will have their family names and the number of years their family has been in Canada marked on each continent’s tree bed.

“It is important to acknowledge that it’s not the individual tree that represents your family but the community coming together to build each landscaped bed,” says the museum.

To get involved, contact the museum at info@bcforestrymuseum.ca with your family name, country of origin, how long your family has been in Canada, and a contact. Then head up to the museum to plant your tree.

Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America will all be represented. The museum hopes First Nations people will be represented in the North American tree bed.

What about Antarctica? “I have not met anyone born in Antarctica around town,” joked Glenn Westrup, the manager of the BC Interior Forestry Museum.

If you’re not from a continent, the museum will find a bed for you based on the region of the world you’re from.

The tree beds will be unveiled at the museum on National Tree Day on Wednesday, Sept. 27.