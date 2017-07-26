Gallery: Under the big top

The Revelstoke Peforming Arts Centre circus camp was last week

Hayley Callaghan (on top) and Abby Maloney perform a hammock routine together that earned the biggest applause of the kids circus camp show under the big top in Queen Elizabeth Park on Friday. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

The circus was in Revelstoke last week.

The annual circus camp was hosted by the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre, with dozens of kids taking part throughout the week.

It culminated in a show under the big top in Queen Elizabeth Park on Friday, July 21. Local kids performed on stilts, the trapeze, the hammock, did clown routines, danced and more.

The kids show was followed by two professional shows by Dr. Von Houligan’s traveling circus.

Check out pictures from the kids show below.

From left: Sienna Honig, Violet Ryga and Fiona Woodman perform. There was lots of walking on stilts during the kid’s circus show. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Sofie Potter performs on the trapeze. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review Sofie Potter performs on the trapeze. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Rio Gold Zwart and Monica Parkin perform a little clown routine. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

There was lots of walking on stilts during the show. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

The kids enjoy a dance mid-show. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review