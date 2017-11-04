Wooden trestle bridge 7.5 miles north on the Big Bend Wagon Road, 1920. Emma Roberts Photo. Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Glimpses of the Past

A look through the archives from the newly-formed Motorcycle Club to the Halloween fireworks display

120 Years Ago

The Kootenay Mail

Nov. 5, 1897

The Mail was pleased to hear that the Board of Trade had protested against the ridiculous sanitary regulation which required a dumping ground to be located on the Big Bend Road.

The health officer’s solicitation and care for the wishes of Revelstoke are very nicely shown in the Board of Trade’s request to authorities to change the location of this dumping ground.

100 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

Nov. 1, 1917

Work on the Big Bend Road has now reached 16 Mile and is being pushed forward. One team struck camp for 19-Mile on Monday, and if the weather continues favourable, should reach this point in about three weeks. This will afford a good opportunity for the Mammoth mine to get out their ore as soon as the sleighing becomes good.

70 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

Nov. 5, 1947

Jim Williams was elected president, Miss Lucille Henderson, secretary-treasurer, and Kenneth George, captain, at a meeting of the newly-formed Revelstoke Motorcycle Club.

60 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

Nov. 7, 1957

An electrical contracting business was opened by Harold A. Foulds. He was located in Stand’s Plumbing and Heating on First Street West. Mr. Foulds has a wide experience from working in a diesel-electric generating plant in Saskatchewan.

***

Halloween passed quietly in Revelstoke compared to the depredations reported from other centres.

There was a large amount of horseplay here and there, some windows were soaped, but no damage of any consequence was reported.

Kinsmen set off a brilliant display of fireworks on the slopes of Mount Revelstoke.

50 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

Nov. 2, 1967

Howard Johnston, the man representing Okanagan-Revelstoke since the last election, was nominated in Golden to carry the Social Credit banner in the new Okanagan-Kootenay riding.

Mr. Johnston was the unanimous choice of 53 delegates from all parts of the riding.

40 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

Nov. 2, 1977

The Selkirk Medical Group continued to alter its operations to meet the changing needs of the community.

The population increase necessitated the addition of another physician to the group. Dr. Peter Scoates became a full-time associate.

