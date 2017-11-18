Glimpses of the Past

125 Years Ago

The Kootenay Star

November 19, 1892: Peterson’s Hall opened on Front Street with the “best dance in the history of Revelstoke.” The new hall, built for Pete Peterson, was 62 by 25 feet with a stage at the upper end 12 feet deep. The dance floor was of white pine, “laid on top of one inch planking, giving it a solid, dead sound, equal to the famous oaken floors of ancient baronial mansions.” More than 80 people attended the dance, which began with a grand march.

100 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

November 15, 1917: The re-opening of the Hotel Revelstoke with a dinner and dance on Wednesday evening was a decided success. Under the new management of Mr. and Mrs. McCallum from Banff, about 90 guests enjoyed a very excellent dinner in the gaily decorated dining room, followed by a dance with music provided by an excellent orchestra. The Revelstoke CPR Hotel first opened in 1897 and was situated on the hill above the CPR station.

75 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

November 19, 1942: Sgt. Robert Francis McIntyre of the Royal Canadian Air Force was reported missing. The young airman is the son of Mr. and Mrs. A.N. McIntyre. Mr. McIntyre was a well-known CPR conductor in Revelstoke until his retirement. Sgt. McIntyre was a graduate of the University of British Columbia. The plane that he was flying was reported to have disappeared over occupied France.

50 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

November 19, 1967: Crews and machines successfully diverted the Columbia River through two 45-foot-diameter diversion tunnels at Mica dam site, 85 miles north of Revelstoke. This dike, which now blocks the river, is one of four that will form the basis for two coffer dams to be built prior to construction of the 645-foot-high Mica Dam.

30 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

November 18, 1987: Taxes, and the closure of Farwell school dominated the all-candidates forum at the Legion. Only 50 voters turned out to hear candidates present views on the future of education and the city.

20 Years Ago

The Revelstoke Review

November 19, 1997: Downie Timber management and staff hope to celebrate the end of 1997 with the startup of a new remanufacturing plant. Jack Heavenor, Downie Timber manager, said installation of the plant’s equipment should start later this month now that the building is up. Twenty-two workers are in training to operate the remanufacturing machinery and getting instruction in lumber basics through local skills programs.