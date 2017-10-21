Glimpses of the past

A look back through the archives

120 years ago

The Kootenay Mail

Oct.23, 1897

The first edition of the Trout Lake Topic was published this week. It was published at Trout Lake City by Langstaff and Currie and for the Mail had nothing but kind words and good wishes. The publishers were congratulated on their enterprise in establishing themselves so early in such a promising field.

70 years ago

The Revelstoke Review

Oct. 23, 1947

A Revelstoke boy, Arnold W. Pavey, was one of a crew of Canadian airmen who rescued the 69 passengers of the ill-fated Bermuda Queen, which was forced to land on the rough Atlantic Ocean.

A picture of the crew appeared in daily papers across the country. Mr. Pavey was first officer of the rescue plane.

60 years ago

The Revelstoke Review

Oct. 22, 1957

The new city voters list was posted at city hall. There were 1382 names, 1139 of which were property owners.

The list contained 80 more names than the year before.

50 years ago

The Revelstoke Review

Oct. 22, 1967

At a special meeting, city council decided to relinquish a reserve on about five acres of land adjacent to the secondary school so that the school board could obtain it for its purposes.

The public works committee, after studying the situation, recommended that the school board request be granted.

40 years ago

The Revelstoke Review

Oct. 22, 1977

Equipment with a market value of approximately $2 million was auctioned to signal the end of construction of the Mica Dam.

The vast array of construction equipment was purchased in 1973 by Loram International Ltd., with money provided by B.C. Hydro, to enable Loram, prime contractor on the job, to commence work.

30 years ago

The Revelstoke Review

Oct. 22, 1987

Revelstoke RCMP were seeking public assistance in their investigation into cattle rustling taking place 30 kilometres south of Revelstoke.

Since May, five calves had been killed and stolen from this pasture land, which is not accessible by vehicle from the highway.

 

Mica Dam, circa 1975. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)

