Hair stylist giving back to Revelstoke

Proceeds from Abigail Harward’s Friday cuts will go towards helping a family in need

A new-to-Revelstoke hair stylist is already finding ways to give back to the community.

Abigail Harward landed in Revelstoke about one month ago. She and her boyfriend were hoping to sell their B.C.-registered van and spend the winter in Alberta. They ended up liking the community so much, they’ve decided to stay.

Harward is a Germany-trained hair stylist.

The 25-year-old hasn’t done any cuts in Revelstoke yet, but will offer her first appointments on Friday at Medusa’s Hair Design.

The catch: all of the proceeds from the day will go towards helping a Revelstoke family in need.

“It’s such a great community and everyone helps everyone out here,” said Harward. “I thought it’d be cool to get involved in that.”

Her rates for the day are fixed with men’s cuts for $30 and women’s cuts for $50. The appointments are for a full hour, which will include a consult, head massage, cut and style.

It will be the first time Harward has offered anything like this, but that’s not to mean it hasn’t been far from her mind.

“I really love to give,” she said. “I’m a really giving person and that gives me a lot of joy.”

Harward is asking people to nominate a person or family they think is deserving.

“I’m hoping to find someone who hasn’t previously had any support from Community Connections or someone who needs the help but doesn’t really like to ask for it,” she said.

Rather than handing a lump sum over to the eventual recipient, Harward will buy some personalized items and groceries for the recipient.

To put forward a nomination or book an appointment, contact Harward at 403-324-6366 or aharward1@hotmail.com

If there’s enough interest, she will also look at offering appointments this Saturday.

