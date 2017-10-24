Nightmare on Highway 97 – ICBC says crashes 25 per cent higher on Halloween

With Halloween celebrations starting this weekend, ICBC is offering tips to keep ghosts and goblins of all ages safe.

Halloween is meant to be a fun celebration, but it can also be risky if parents, children and drivers don’t take precautions. Compared to an average day, ICBC says crashes spike by 25 per cent on Halloween, with 330 people injured in 920 crashes across B.C.

According to the provincial crown corporation’s statistics, on average, 40 people are injured in 110 crashes on Halloween in the Southern Interior, while 16 people [on average] are injured in 65 crashes on Halloween in the North Central region.

[Crashes and injuries are from ICBC data based on a five-year average (2011 to 2015) on Halloween, the 24-hour period on October 31st of each year.]

With Halloween celebrations starting this weekend, here are ICBC’s tips to keep ghosts and goblins of all ages safe:

Tips for drivers

Stay well below the speed limit: Drive well below the speed limit in residential areas, especially between 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the peak time for trick-or-treating. A car going 30 km/hr travels 18 metres – about the length of four cars – in order to come to a complete stop. Driving at a lower speed will give you more time to stop in case a child runs across the street unexpectedly.

Scan as you drive: Children may be walking in unexpected places like driveways, alleys and parking lots. Drive slowly and be prepared to stop at a moment’s notice.

Don’t roll through stop signs or intersections: Come to a full stop at all intersections and look all around you. Even if you think you don’t see anyone, small children can be difficult to see, especially if they’re wearing a dark costume.

Do not pass a slow or stopped vehicle: Have patience on Halloween night. Many drivers will be driving slowly to watch out for trick-or-treaters. If a car is slowing down or stopped in front of you, don’t try to pass the car. They may be stopping to let children cross the road, or stopping for something else you cannot see.

Watch out for drunk drivers: Designated drivers for adult party-goers should be on high alert for things that go bump in the night – like drunk drivers. Telltale signs include weaving, sudden braking or acceleration, drifting out of their lane, and slow responses to traffic signals. If you suspect an impaired driver, keep a safe distance, and pull over to call 9-1-1 to report to police. Note the make, model, colour and license plate and give the exact location of the vehicle.

Tips to keep kids safe