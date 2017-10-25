Photo contributed As they have may times in the past, the residents of Notch Hill will honour their own, who paid the ultimate price for Canadian freedom.

Notch Hill honours veterans

Notch Hill Cemetery is located at 2350 Hilltop Road in Sorrento-Notch Hill.

The cemetery has a unique and interesting history.

The land for the cemetery was part of pioneer homesteader, John McIntyre’s quarter section. In the 1890’s, McIntyre donated approximately an acre-and-a-half for use as a cemetery.

The earliest recorded burial is 1899. The cemetery is still currently in use for burials and cremations and has undergone extensive restoration in the last eight years.

Among the approximately 200 burials and cremations, there are 18 veterans. These individuals included four survivors of the First World War, 12 from the Second World War and two in post wartime service. They served Canada overseas and on the home front in all branches of the military – Army, Navy, Air Force and Merchant Navy. One serviceman served in both world wars.

After their discharge from service these veterans settled in various communities across Canada and lived out their lives in many varied occupations. Some of these included railroad engineers, postmasters, truck drivers, farmers, store merchants, tradesmen, loggers and businessmen.

They led fulfilling lives in post-war years and after contributing to their communities and raising families, they passed away and are buried in Notch Hill Cemetery.

On Nov. 11, each Veteran’s grave is marked with a Royal Canadian Legion poppy wreath, and most graves have a Veterans Affairs standard headstone.

Posted at the main entrance gate to the cemetery, is John McCrae’s poem, In Flanders Fields as well as an honour list of all 18 veterans buried in Notch Hill Cemetery.

Their service to Canada and contribution to world peace will never be forgotten.

Notch Hill Cemetery is located at 2350 Hilltop Road in Sorrento-Notch Hill.

