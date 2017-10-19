Okanagan Carpool Week runs from October 23 to 27.

The City of Vernon is encouraging residents to try carpooling by using the free ride matching service offered by Carpool.ca for a chance to win a $100 fuel card, in recognition of Okanagan Carpool Week, which runs from October 23 to 27.

According to Environment Canada, overall transportation represents the largest single source of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 27 per cent of the total.But Carpooling is a simple way for individuals to take part in the climate change challenge while saving money, reducing congestion and conserving energy along the way.

To get drivers thinking, Carpool.ca lists several different types of “pool” to consider when deciding what works best for you. These include:

Designated Driver Carpool:This carpool generally has one driver and one or more passengers. The driver provides the vehicle and passengers pay a daily, weekly or monthly fare based on expenses such as fuel, maintenance and parking.

Alternating Carpool: Enjoy the simplicity of a carpool in which driving is alternated on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Costs are incurred only during the period in which you are required to drive. Or, put simply — when you drive you pay, when you ride it’s free.

Employer Carpool: Some employers encourage employees to share the ride to and from work by allowing the use of company vehicles. Employees pay a fare to offset additional fuel, maintenance and insurance costs. As most company vehicles sit idle in parking lots after business hours this system can benefit both employers and employees. Employers can save their parking for paying customers while demonstrating their environmental responsibility and employees can save money.

Fleet Car/Vanpool Program: Many large North American cities have regional car and vanpool programs. Programs such as Jack Bell Foundation’s Vanpool Program provide groups of commuters with vehicles to travel to and from work or school. Fares are usually based on round trip kilometres and cover the operating expenses of the vehicle. In most instances, the driver is a volunteer member of the group.