Okanagan Carpool Week runs from October 23 to 27.

The City of Vernon is encouraging residents to try carpooling by using the free ride matching service offered by Carpool.ca for a chance to win a $100 fuel card, in recognition of Okanagan Carpool Week, which runs from October 23 to 27.
According to Environment Canada, overall transportation represents the largest single source of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 27 per cent of the total.But Carpooling is a simple way for individuals to take part in the climate change challenge while saving money, reducing congestion and conserving energy along the way.