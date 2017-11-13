Pyjama Drive returns for another year

Now accepting donations for 2017 Christmas Hampers

The Pyjama Drive is back for its third season.

What first began as a selfless idea between friends has now turned into a city-wide campaign.

Back in 2014, current organizer Lexie Ast and a group of friends were talking about Christmas and having a party.

“And I said instead of exchanging gifts, how about we donate pyjamas to the food bank, since all of our kids have toys anyways,” recalls Ast.

That year, a friend took the reigns and asked family and friends for help.

The Pyjama Drive was such a success that the Food Bank asked if they could run it again.

Ast’s friend wasn’t able to, so she took over.

In 2015, the Pyjama Drive was introduced to the public.

“The first year was amazing,” said Ast. “The response was immediate and huge. I got loads of donations from individuals, from people who owned businesses and was able to outfit quite a few kids.”

The Pyjama Drive accepts donations of new pyjamas, underwear and socks for newborns to teens. The donations are included in the Christmas Hampers that the food bank offers.

In 2015, Ast said that about 80 kids received donations. In 2016, that number went up to 90.

She estimates there will be even more of a need this year.

“Times are hard for a lot of people,” she said.

Ast is a supporter of the non-consumerism movement.

She said that a pair of pyjamas carries more worth for a child than a toy.

“A lot of kids find that they have tons of toys, but they’re wearing clothes that are hand-me-downs that have holes in them or whatever,” she said. “It’s just such a nice feeling to have something of your own that’s brand new and you can cuddle in every night.”

The Pyjama Drive is accepting donations until Dec. 15 at three locations in Revelstoke: HUB International Insurance, the Revelstoke Library and Begbie View Elementary School.

 

