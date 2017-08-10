Revelstoke businesses joining forces for B.C. wildfire fundraiser

Local businesses donating portion of sales on Saturday, Aug. 12, to Red Cross for wildfire relief

A Red Cross worker speaks to a wildfire evacuee in Kamloops. Revelstoke businesses will be fundraising to support evacuees this Saturday, Aug. 12. ~ Photo by Greg Sabatino

The Revelstoke Review, Universal Footwear and Pharmasave are spearheading a fundraiser to raise money for people impacted by B.C. wildfires.

This Saturday, Aug. 12, more than a dozen local businesses will be donating a portion of their sales to the Canadian Red Cross to support wildfire victims.

Wildfires have burned more than 600,000 hectares of land across B.C., with the Cariboo region and the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area impacted the most. It is already the second worst fire season in B.C.’s known history and more than 50,000 people have been forced from their homes at some point, while many have lost property.

Mavis Cann, the publisher of the Review, is working with all the participating businesses to arrange the fundraiser.

“We have the smoke to contend with here and we find that difficult to deal with. I can’t imagine what it would be like to have a fire and be evacuated or on evacuation alert,” she said. “It’s great to see the businesses of Revelstoke come together to help the Cariboo region of the province. So many people have to be ready to leave with a moments notice or are out of there homes and have no idea what they have to go back to. This just shows what a great community we live in.”

Here’s a list of participating businesses and how they are helping:

— Pharmasave is donating $1 for every $10 spent (up to a maximum).

— Universal Footwear is filling the boot and will match all donations (up to a maximum).

— Save-On-Foods is hosting a barbecue and all proceeds will go to Red Cross.

— The Nomad is donating $1 for every burger sold (up to a maximum).

— The 112 Restaurant and River City Pub are donating 10 per cent from all Mt. Begbie beer sales for the day.

— Cheers and Boulder Mountain Liquor Stores are donating 50 per cent of all ice sales for the day.

— The Revelstoke Credit Union is selling popcorn and pop from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all proceeds will go to the Red Cross.

Other participating businesses that have not confirmed their deals are The Village Idiot, Chubby Funster’s, The Big Eddy Pub, Jacobson Ford and PharmaChoice (formerly People’s Drug Mart).

If you would like to get involved, please contact Mavis Cann at 250-837-4667.