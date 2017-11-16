River City Pub is taking part in a Prostate Cancer BC campaign called Pubs for Prostate during November. Fifty cents from every Mt. Begbie Brewery draft will be donated to the charity. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

River City Pub embraces Pubs for Prostates campaign in November

This month, River City Pub is donating part of its proceeds to Prostate Cancer Foundation BC.

Fifty cents from every Mt. Begbie pint of draft will go to the foundation.

Ryan Shaver, food and beverage manager at the Regent Hotel, said that they usually offer some sort of support for a prostate cancer group every year.

“Prostate BC approached me this year and said would you be interested and I said of course, anything,” he said. “So we decided that we’d donate 50 cents of every Mt. Begbie draft. (They) got on board with us as well and said they’d love to be a part of it, so we thought it would be a great cause.”

Funds raised stay in B.C. for research, support and awareness initiatives.

Prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer affecting men with one in seven being diagnosed in their lifetime. There is no known cause or prevention and early detection offers the best chance for a complete cure.

 

