Jodi Kay serves up the soup made by Community Connection’s Food Recovery Program. The soup was made from recovered food, except for a bag of onions they bought. (File photo)

Sipping soup for a cause

SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke is back for a second year during Welcome Week

Bring your bowl and spoon to SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke 2017 in support of the Community Connections Food Bank

By Melissa Hemphill

October 24, 2017

On Sat., Nov. 25th, Community Connections will be hosting its second annual SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke at the community centre from 12-3 p.m., as a part of Welcome Week.

A $10 admission fee (free for kids 12 and under) allows you to enjoy a medley of locally-created soups, and for $5 you can purchase a jar to take home your favourite soup.

The soups, snacks and drinks that feed this event are created by local restaurants and community groups. The funds raised will help the Community Connections Food Bank to purchase healthy options for their clients. Family and friends can gather together to share a meal and enjoy some live music and kids activities.

SOUPALICIOUS is a nation-wide event created by the Compost Council of Canada to help support the Plant-a-Row Grow-a-Row campaign that urges citizens to grow food for those in need. Community Connections’ Food Security Coordinator Melissa Hemphill brings this event to Revelstoke for the second year to highlight our talented local chefs, to bring people together with food and to support the food bank.

In alignment with the original intent of this event, SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke is a zero-waste event. Visitors are urged to bring their own bowl and spoon to decrease the need for disposable options. All waste will be collected by the North Columbia Environmental Society and sent to Spa Hills Composting in Salmon Arm.

Support for this event has been generously provided by the City of Revelstoke, Bernardin, Interior Health, Mountain Meals, Keri Knapp Photography, North Columbia Environmental Society, and the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative.

Many volunteers are needed to run this event. Contact Community Connections at 250-837-2920 if you would like to help out.

