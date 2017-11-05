Snow sport enthusiasts embrace coming season

Hundreds check out used gear at Revelstoke Ski Club’s Ski Swap

About 500 people turned out for Revelstoke Ski Club’s annual Ski Swap at the Revelstoke Community Centre today.

The tables and racks were full of second-hand gear which ranged from skis and poles to boots and clothes.

All proceeds from the Ski Swap benefit Revelstoke Ski Club athletes.

Eric Dahlberg checks out a pair of skis during the Revelstoke Ski Club’s annual Ski Swap at the Community Centre Sunday afternoon. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)