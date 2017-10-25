Sorrento postmaster Charleen Gillberg and artist Sherry Damm show the cancellation stamp Canada Post reproduced from Hamm’s design of Copper Island.-

Sorrento artist goes postal

iconic view depicted on cancellation stamp

Goodbye generic, hello Copper Island.

The cancellation stamp for the Canada Post Office in Sorrento now features an drawing of Copper Island, thanks to the work of artist Sherry Damm.

Damm says Sorrento postmaster Charleen Gillberg asked her if she would take part in developing an appropriate stamp for Sorrento, rather than the generic one that was in use.

“She decided that every other town has a stamp that identifies its town,” says Damm. “Peggy’s Cove has the lighthouse, Sicamous has a houseboat and our basic landmark is Copper Island.”

Creating the artwork was not the easiest project as Damm was working within the parameters of 1.5 inches by 1.5 inches.

Gillberg sent the drawing to Canada Post where minor changes were requested and, with adjustments made, the artwork was accepted and put into production.

“I am honoured and thrilled to be part of it,” says Damm, noting there are many other talented artists in the area. “And there’s no end date; it won’t ever get changed unless another postmaster comes along, at which point they may or may not change it.”

Damm says she has been painting for 30 years in acrylic and oil and has been teaching four to five days a week in Sorrento.

“Students bring me a photo of what they’d like to learn; lots of them do family portraits, pictures of grandchildren and some landscapes,” she says. “Most of them are retired women and most are busier than ever.”

