Students give back to community through stewardship program

Photographs from Glacier National Park trip will be on display in November at the Visual Arts Centre

In September, I had the opportunity to join a group of 14 other high school students from Revelstoke and Golden on a trip into Glacier National Park.

Why should you care about teenagers on a field trip? Because this program, the Glacier Adventure Stewardship Program or GASP, is more than just a day away from the classroom. As part of GASP, we give 15 hours of our time volunteering on stewardship projects or helping out in the community. Together we did over 225 hours of volunteer work in Revelstoke and Golden helping improve our environment, inspire local kids and make our communities a better place. For me, personally, being new to Revelstoke, it has been a great chance to meet new people and feel like part of the community.

While we all agree that volunteering is rewarding in itself, the Glacier trip was a great chance to get out in the park and spend a weekend hiking and getting to know each other. Based in the Alpine Club of Canada’s A.O. Wheeler hut, we learned trip planning and outdoor skills, and put them to the test out on the trails. We hiked over 30 km, most of which was in the pouring rain yet we returned to the hut in good spirits, to dry clothes and have hot chocolate. We also had Kip Wiley on hand to show us some photography skills – to capture the experience in a unique way.

GASP was a really great way for us to engage in the community, experience the wilderness in our backyards, and to leave behind the pressures of being a teenager. And now, we’d like to share some of our experiences with you, as viewed through the lens of a camera. Photographs taken during our trip to Glacier National Park will be on display at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre from November 3 – 24, 2017. Drop by on opening night from 6 – 9 p.m. and maybe you’ll catch the story of our late-night furry friend!

A big thank you to those who inspire us and make this event possible: partners Parks Canada, North Columbia Environmental Program, and Revelstoke Secondary School, and generous donations from Canadian Pacific Railway, Columbia Basin Trust, Revelstoke Community Foundation, TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

Previous story
Glimpses of the past

Just Posted

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

Runaway Moon’s inspirational 21 Ways To Make The World Last Longer meditates on the little things in life

Real life experiences help inspire human-puppet production

Students give back to community through stewardship program

Photographs from Glacier National Park trip will be on display in November at the Visual Arts Centre

Revelstoke makes list of “coolest ski towns”

Comes in at number two on the Matador Network list of 21

Search at Silver Creek property enters third day

A portion of the property has been cordoned off with black landscaping fabric

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Search ramps up for B.C. woman after dog, car found near Ashcroft

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Celebrating Canada in song

Several Shuswap groups join voices in mass choir for Canada 150

Symphony trumpets in new season

Kamloops Symphony makes first appearance of the 2017-18 season in Salmon Arm

Most Read