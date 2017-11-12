Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign raised $1,756 for the Community Connections Food Bank this year. (Submitted.)

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raises $1,756

Proceeds donated to Community Connections Food Bank

Revelstoke Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie campaign raised $1,756 this year.

Earlier this month, Brian and Donna Lecompte and the Revelstoke Tim Hortons team presented a cheque to the Community Connections Food Bank.

