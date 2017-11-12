Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raises $1,756

Revelstoke Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie campaign raised $1,756 this year.
Earlier this month, Brian and Donna Lecompte and the Revelstoke Tim Hortons team presented a cheque to the Community Connections Food Bank.
Proceeds donated to Community Connections Food Bank
Revelstoke Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie campaign raised $1,756 this year.
Earlier this month, Brian and Donna Lecompte and the Revelstoke Tim Hortons team presented a cheque to the Community Connections Food Bank.
Hundreds of Revelstoke residents gathered at the cenotaph on Nov. 11 for a Remembrance Day ceremony
Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price
Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members
Citizens urged to voice opinions at Nov. 22 open house on effects for community.
Salmon Arm Women’s Emergency Shelter holds annual Food and Dollar Drive.
Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver
Penticton Art Gallery Kitchen Stove Film Festival presents Loving Vincent
Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force
Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work
The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London
Catch up on some of this week’s popular reads
Proceeds donated to Community Connections Food Bank