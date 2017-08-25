Check out what is happening this weekend with Anna Zeitner.

Check out what’s happening this weekend across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Black Press social squad member Anna Zeitner will be hitting up several events in Kelowna from a corn festival at the downtown farmer’s market, to a dragon boat festival to the West Kelowna World Music Festival.

While Matthew Abrey will spend the weekend in Penticton, catch him at the ITU Multisport events both Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, head over to Salmon Arm for 24th Annual Demolition Derby Derby starting at 11 a.m.

Follow the squad all weekend long on all of the Black Press social media pages.