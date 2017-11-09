Winter market back in session

Runs every second Thursday from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Rec Centre

After a few weeks without a public market, the Revelstoke Winter Market is back in full swing.

It opened for the season this afternoon at the Revelstoke Recreation Centre and runs from 12 to 5 p.m. every second Thursday.

The December market days are Christmas markets.

The dates for the 2017/18 season are:

November 9 and 23

December 7 and 21 * Christmas markets

January 11 and 25

February 8 and 22

March 8 and 22

April 5 and 19

The market returns outside on April 28 and continues weekly until October 2018.

Catering to local residents

