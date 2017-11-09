Winter market back in session

After a few weeks without a public market, the Revelstoke Winter Market is back in full swing.
It opened for the season this afternoon at the Revelstoke Recreation Centre and runs from 12 to 5 p.m. every second Thursday.
The December market days are Christmas markets.
The dates for the 2017/18 season are:
November 9 and 23
December 7 and 21 * Christmas markets
January 11 and 25
February 8 and 22
March 8 and 22
April 5 and 19
The market returns outside on April 28 and continues weekly until October 2018.