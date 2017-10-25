Editorial: Revelstoke a “cool ski town”

Last week, the Matador Network shared what Revelstoke locals already know: that the town is one of the coolest ski towns in North America.

Revelstoke came in at number two on the travel site’s list, which also included big hitters like Mammoth Lakes in California, Crested Butte in Colorado and Whistler.

“Revelstoke is probably what Jackson must have felt like in the 60’s – a couple of main streets lined with killer little bars and restaurants with a very ‘old town/wild west’ flavor,” the Matador Network said.

As year-round residents of Revelstoke, we know and love the place we call home.

With the 10-year anniversary of Revelstoke Mountain Resort being marked this year, the town has certainly undergone some changes in the last decade as it comes to terms with its identity as a ski destination. With November less than a week away and opening day at RMR coming up around the corner, Revelstoke will soon be inundated with all the seasonal residents who come to Revelstoke for its snow sports.

RELATED: Construction on hospital helipad funded by community gets underway

But it’s not just the resort that makes Revelstoke special. It’s the people who call it home, who contribute to the atmosphere and welcome newcomers with open arms.

Last week, our cover story was about a couple expanding their Mackenzie Avenue distillery, contributing to a burgeoning scene of young entrepreneurs in town.

At the beginning of October, downtown Revelstoke was transformed into an artistic wonderland, with Luna Arts Festival taking to the streets and showcasing the dazzling artists in town.

Residents continue to be active and recreation areas know more than one use. Over the weekend, RMR was transformed into a cyclocross rider’s muddy dream course.

RELATED: Spaceship sculpture lands in Revelstoke

But it’s not just the resort, the businesses; the arts and the sports, that make our community special, it’s also the industry that allows the town to thrive.

And while we’ve enjoyed the heat of the summer months, the snow will soon fly and Revelstoke will once again look the part of one of North America’s coolest ski towns.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.