Revelstoke was recently named as one of North America’s “coolest ski towns”. ~ Photo Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review

Editorial: Revelstoke a “cool ski town”

It’s not just the resort that makes Revelstoke a special place

Last week, the Matador Network shared what Revelstoke locals already know: that the town is one of the coolest ski towns in North America.

Revelstoke came in at number two on the travel site’s list, which also included big hitters like Mammoth Lakes in California, Crested Butte in Colorado and Whistler.

“Revelstoke is probably what Jackson must have felt like in the 60’s – a couple of main streets lined with killer little bars and restaurants with a very ‘old town/wild west’ flavor,” the Matador Network said.

As year-round residents of Revelstoke, we know and love the place we call home.

With the 10-year anniversary of Revelstoke Mountain Resort being marked this year, the town has certainly undergone some changes in the last decade as it comes to terms with its identity as a ski destination. With November less than a week away and opening day at RMR coming up around the corner, Revelstoke will soon be inundated with all the seasonal residents who come to Revelstoke for its snow sports.

RELATED: Construction on hospital helipad funded by community gets underway

But it’s not just the resort that makes Revelstoke special. It’s the people who call it home, who contribute to the atmosphere and welcome newcomers with open arms.

Last week, our cover story was about a couple expanding their Mackenzie Avenue distillery, contributing to a burgeoning scene of young entrepreneurs in town.

At the beginning of October, downtown Revelstoke was transformed into an artistic wonderland, with Luna Arts Festival taking to the streets and showcasing the dazzling artists in town.

Residents continue to be active and recreation areas know more than one use. Over the weekend, RMR was transformed into a cyclocross rider’s muddy dream course.

RELATED: Spaceship sculpture lands in Revelstoke

But it’s not just the resort, the businesses; the arts and the sports, that make our community special, it’s also the industry that allows the town to thrive.

And while we’ve enjoyed the heat of the summer months, the snow will soon fly and Revelstoke will once again look the part of one of North America’s coolest ski towns.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Bear Necessities

Just Posted

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Few answers emerge as search continues

Search of Silver Creek property where human remains discovered proceeds for sixth day

Classroom sizes remain constant in Revelstoke

Averages are between 14 and 26 students

Avalanche soccer team splits games at Valley Championships

Will play for a provincials berth this week

Review archives head to museum

Revelstoke Review archives will be accessible at the museum

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Immigrants are diffusing the country, one expert says

Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Walmart expanded technology to allow shoppers to use a scanner at 20 stores in B.C., other provinces

Something wicked this way comes…

Spooktacular at R.J. Haney Heritage Park served up some Halloween fun

Yoga class adds a dose of feline fun

Does it get any cuter than kittens joining a yoga class?

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Most Read