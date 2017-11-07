Bidding for Murder a wild, crazy comedy

Photo contributed Cast members for Bidding for Murder which is running at Quaaout Lodge on the evenings of November 10, 11, 17, and 18, and ends with a matinée on November 19.

Quaaout Lodge’s dinner theatre, Bidding for Murder, is not for the faint of heart nor the shy. It’s high audience participation and people are put in some unexpected and amusing situations.

“It’s a wild and crazy comedy,” says Director James Bowlby. “The characters are all over the top.”

There’s plenty of melodrama and laughter as the actors move among the audience, and no one is safe from the intrigues of the characters who may, or may not, be what they pretend to be.

Kenthen Thomas, who welcomes everyone and is one of actors, puts it best when he says: “It’s how not to behave.”

Thomas plays the character of Rodney, the host of the Man-O-Mania auction. Although he has done theatre work, this play is very different.

“I’ve never broken the wall of the fourth dimension,” he says, explaining that is the space that separates a performer from an audience. “It’s risky, you don’t know how they’re going to respond. You’re inviting them into the action but you have to keep the play moving forward.”

Breaking the fourth wall is an interesting experience for many of the actors. Falkland’s Megan McKinlay (Virginia) says portraying a character with “emotional depth” while interacting with the audience challenging but a lot of fun.

Timothy Weiker, (Number 89 in the Man-O-Mania Auction) says he enjoys the physicality of his role.

“I get thrown down on the floor quite a bit.”

Julie Davis, aka Sammy the Sheriff, laughs as she talks about her own challenges in playing the role.

“She has to be speaking in a drawl. She’s supposed to be from Texas.”

But she admits the fun part is “telling people what to do.”

Also included in the impressive cast are Chad Baker, Morgan Horsman, Teresa McKerral, and Jenna Brook. Lynda Hooper is the stage manager.

Bowlby says he it’s a pleasure to work with such a talented cast.

“They worked hard. This is the fifth dinner theatre I’ve done and it’s the most challenging. There are eight characters instead of five or six and they have more entrances and exits.”

The fast-paced action moves around the room and the audience is kept on its toes (metaphorically speaking) to see what will happen next. From gun shots to classically fun sound effects and the unexpected breaking into an Abba song (audience participation absolutely required), Bidding for Murder has enough drama for those who love suspense.

The ticket price of $69.95 includes a first-class three-course dinner. Enjoy traditional warm bannock, autumn salad, Turtle Valley root beer braised bison short rib, parsnip and potato puree along with winter vegetables, and cranberry and hibiscus cheesecake.

The dinner theatre runs on the evenings of November 10, 11, 17, and 18, and ends with a Sunday matinée on November 19. For reservations call 1-800-663-4303.