Class Action brings upbeat tunes to Summer Street Fest

Seven-piece ska and reggae band will boost the summer spirit at Grizzly Plaza

Calgary ska band Class Action will play their first show in Revelstoke since 2011 on Saturday, July 15. ~ Photo contributed

There are a whole lot of personalities and instruments that make up the seven-piece Calgary-based band Class Action, who will get feet tapping at their upcoming performance at the Revelstoke Summer Street Festival on Saturday.

Expect a high-energy sound that is a blend of third-wave ska, punk, and reggae. The band has been going for 11 strong years after forming in 2006 in Calgary. They’ve had a few member changes but overall have played at more than 150 shows, including the Big Eddy Pub in 2011.

The band answered a few questions before their upcoming show in Revelstoke.

What’s the most exciting thing that’s happened for the band lately?

Our trumpet player extraordinaire Evan became a father in April!

What are your group dynamics?

Everyone in the band has areas that they contribute to. Our guitarist Trevor does most of the song writing for the basic structure and lyrics and then the band collaborates as a group to refine and finish the songs.

Our drummer Tracey manages our social media with her clever wit, and our bassist Alex does most of the booking of shows. Our trombone player Nate handles the accounting and financial paperwork.

Our alto sax player Gabrielle keeps our horn section focused and in line. Overall we work amazingly well as a team, all things considered, seeing as we have the schedules and personalities of seven people to try to manage and co-exist together as a productive group.

What has been your biggest performance to date?

Our biggest show attendance wise was back in 2009 when we opened for the Mad Caddies at the old Distillery in Calgary. We are excited to do it again in September at Dickens!

We have been fortunate to share the stage over the years with great acts including The Flatliners, Bedouin Soundclash, Gob, The Planet Smashers, The Aggrolites, The English Beat, Belvedere, The Dreadnoughts, Chris Murray, illScarlett and many more!

What are your hobbies outside of your music?

Our band members have many hobbies including ultimate Frisbee, climbing, hiking, tabletop games, video games, and travelling. I think varied experiences in life are a great source of inspiration for songwriting ideas.

What is your most valued material possession?

The band’s most valued material possession is probably our tour bus. It’s an old handi-bus that we have converted into a tour vehicle that can store all our gear and comfortably sleep eight people.

<a href="http://classactionska.bandcamp.com/album/serious-business">Serious Business by Class Action</a>

Is there a particular song or musical passage that never fails to move you emotionally?

Alex has always found the song Kids and Heroes by Bouncing Souls to be inspiring. And, Is It Me? Is It True? by Midtown has always held a special place in Tracey’s musical library. While, Rise and Fall from John Abercrombie’s album November (with John Surman, Marc Johnson and Peter Erskine) is a piece that moves and has inspired Lisa for many years.

Who would you be nervous to meet?

You cross paths with so many amazing people and artists. Sure, some may be a little intimidating, but you learn so much from these interactions. At the end of the day, nerves or not, you have to just put yourself out there to be successful.

How can people find you online?

classactionska.ca, facebook.com/classactionband, Twitter @classactionband, Instagram @classactionband, and classactionska.bandcamp.com.

Class Action plays at the Summer Street Festival in Grizzly Plaza this Saturday, July 15, from 6:30–9:30 p.m.