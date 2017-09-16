Electrifying live, Band of Rascals coming to town

Vancouver Island rock group known for its live show, will play Kelowna behind new EP

Vancouver Island rock group Band of Rascals, is bringing its dynamite live show to the Interior, to play new songs from its latest EP release Tempest.

Known for a distinct sound and energetic live show, the rockers will stop in Kelowna Oct. 12 at Doc Willoughby’s and Oct. 13 and 14 at Traverse in Revelstoke.

Blending elements of hard-hitting modern rock with the vintage aesthetic of southern blues like Kings of Leon and The Black Keys, the sophomore EP, is an in your face rock album which thickly layerd guitars with slamming drums that underline soaring rock vocals.

The release of their EP Tempest will take place Oct. 13 via iTunes.

The EP was recorded at the iconic studio The Warehouse by famed producer, Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Arkells, Monster Truck). Tempest, the follow up to 2014’s self-titled debut EP, contains six new heart pumping tracks and includes the new single Holler which is available now via iTunes.

“This album represents more than just our combined musical preferences. It’s the result of years of hard work, friendship, differences and the experiences we’ve held together as a band. We couldn’t be more proud of it,” said the band. “Our producer, Eric Ratz, was the ultimate fit for us and we’re ecstatic about what he brought to the table. If there’s a rock album that will have people hollering this year, we hope this is it.”

Tour Dates

September 16, 2017 Rifflandia Victoria, BC

September 17, 2017 Whistler Beerfest Whistler, BC

October 7, 2017 Bailey Theatre Camrose, AB

October 8, 2017 UP + DT Edmonton, AB

October 11, 2017 The Royal Nelson, BC

October 12, 2017 Doc Willoughby’s Kelowna, BC

October 13, 2017 Traverse Revelstoke, BC

October 14, 2017 Traverse Revelstoke, BC

October 15, 2017 Rockwater Golden, BC

October 17, 2017 Slice Lethbridge, AB

October 20, 2017 SAIT Calgary, AB

October 21, 2017 Artful Dodger Regina, SK

October 22, 2017 Capitol Saskatoon, SK

October 26, 2017 Rose and Crown Banff, AB

October 28, 2017 Flying Stream Shovel Rossland, BC