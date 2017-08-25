Groovy Sister Speak rounds out Summer Street Fest

By Emily Kemp, Special to the Review

The final weekend of Revelstoke’s nightly Summer Street Festival series is set to go out with a bang.

The groovy and gritty Sister Speak have graced the Grizzly Plaza stage in previous years and are back again this Friday, Aug. 25. On Saturday evening is the Darlene Ketchum Quartet – if you’re one for the elegant and big jazz tunes be sure to catch her stunning voice.

And local band The Bassment Attics, with their variety of rock and alternative style covers and originals, will close the festival on Sunday.

Fresh from touring around the West Coast, Sister Speak brings the music back home with B.C. singer-songwriter Sherri Anne backed by talented musicians Jacob Miranda, Niko Friesen, and Lonny Eagleton at Grizzly Plaza. Their sound is somewhat folk-electronic, with grabbing vocals, a dynamic rhythm section and rootsy guitar riffs.

The Review caught up with Sherri Anne to find out how she juggles Los Angeles living and touring.

How do you manage being based in southern California and Vancouver/B.C.?

My heart is in both places! I’ve had to be okay with missing people wherever I live. I’d rather live in two places though in order to stay connected in both places with family and friends and local musical inspirations.

How do you find being back in this part of the world?

I grew up in B.C. and love the mountains so it’s always a treat to get into the crisp mountain air and play for the town crowd at the plaza.

What are your hobbies outside of your music?

I’m obsessed with swimming in beautiful lakes while traveling, hiking, and in between tours I often coach field hockey — that was my life before committing to music full time. This summer I took a few weeks off to coach goalies with Blockstar Field Hockey before hitting the road for summer tour.

What’s the latest exciting development for Sister Speak?

The new EP with single The Stand comes out very soon. It’s a folk-electronic inspired project, which is outside the box for me. I’m really excited to get it out there.

What can people expect from the Revelstoke show?

People can expect a rock-your-folking-world kind of show.

Sister Speak will play at the Summer Street Festival in Grizzly Plaza this Friday, Aug. 25, from 6:30–9:30 p.m.