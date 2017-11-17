Luna Fest will return in 2018

Organizers say they’re open to any and all ideas

Umbrella Alley during Luna Arts Festival on Sept. 30, 2017 in Revelstoke, B.C. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Following a positive response from the community, Luna Fest will be back for another year.

The arts festival announced this week that they’d be returing in 2018.

“The response to the first Luna Fest was way beyond what we were expecting,” said Miriam Manley, executive director, Revelstoke Arts Council.

Miriam said the organizers feel like they have lots of momentum moving forward and a number of people have come forward to help organize the festival next year.

“We’re really feeling like we have the people power to move forward,” said Manley.

This year 25 local and visiting artists created art installations around downtown Revelstoke.

Installations were projected onto building facades, assembled on street corners, and hung in alleyways. Downtown businesses also participated, with many hosting sister events like musicians and photo booths.

Manley says that the festival will be around the same size, with 25 main exhibits, but it may feel bigger with more people getting into the spirit of the event and more businesses embrace the festival

Manley said that anyone is welcome to submit ideas for the festival when the call-out happens.

“We’re open to any and all ideas,” she said.

Luna Fest will take place on Sept. 28-30, 2018.

