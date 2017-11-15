Making the best of winter in Canada

Maryanne Jespersen’s “Shuswap Gold” is one of the entries in the Salmon Arm Art Gallery’s juried exhibition, which opens with a 7 p.m. reception Friday, Nov. 17. -Image credit: Photo contributed

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents True North, the finale exhibition of the Canada 150 year, a juried show on the theme of winter.

“Canadians are proud of their embrace of winter – from the joys of tobogganing and skiing, to the stories of snowplows burying their cars,” says gallery curator Tracey Kutschker. “How we approach winter can be likened to how we approach life itself; with determination, resilience, and a sense of humour.”

This exhibition allows visual artists to tell their winter stories through colour and form in a multitude of media. It opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, with live music and refreshments. The show continues until Dec. 16.

Coffee Break and Artist Talk is on Thursday, December 14 at 2 p.m. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

The Gallery once again offers the Elves’ Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, featuring four creation stations with the elves helping families make Christmas-themed art projects.

The last Trader Tuesday of the year takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12, for people of all ages to make and trade Artist Trading Cards.

On Dec. 16, the final afternoon of the True North exhibition, the arts council invites visitors to join gallery staff in a cup of hot chocolate to toast the end of the Canada 150 year.

