Miranda Lambert shows Kelowna some love

“Are you ready for a party Kelowna? Because I know I am!” said Lambert as she raised her glass and told cheering fans the next song was a ‘drinking song’.

Rocking a baby blue electric guitar and bejewelled-M mic stand, the sold-out crowd of about 5,000 people at Prospera Place joined in for her hit song Kerosene, seeming to scream out the line ‘I’m giving up on love ‘cause love’s given up on me’.

Lambert had the arena engrossed the minute she stepped on stage as she seamlessly moved between old and new songs and between up beat pop country and slow tempo ballads.

As a shout out to her Canadian fans, Lambert was joined by opening act Brandy Clark and back-up singer Gwen Sebastian for a power trio version of Shania Twain’s No One Needs To Know.

“We’re going to do a little girl’s trio here for you today,” said Lambert.

She asked fans to join in as the arena erupted in a Shania sing along.

Lambert’s love of animals also befitted the Kelowna SPCA with fans turning up en mass with a whole lot of donations for the local shelter. Each donation gave Lambert fans a chance to meet the country star backstage. A draw was done before the show and two lucky fans got a meet and greet pass for after the show.

Wow! On behalf of the animals in our care, thank you to everyone who came by the BC SPCA display at Prospera Place and… Posted by BC SPCA Kelowna Branch on Saturday, September 30, 2017

Wearing denim cut-offs, a fringed black shirt and one big belt buckle Lambert proved why fans continue to fill arenas for her.

The Highway Vagabond Tour is the seventh concert tour by Lambert. She performs Sunday in Prince George and is set to wrap up the tour Oct. 7 in Winnipeg.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Miranda Lambert performs at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Sept. 30, 2017. Image credit: Carmen Weld