Photographers provide inspiration for new exhibit

Four new exhibits open at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre this month

An art exhibit that was a big hit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre last year is being expanded for its second edition.

Five Times Five features 25 local artists interpreting the works of five local photographers. The show opens at the art gallery on Wilson Street this Friday, Sept.1, at 6 p.m.

The exhibition style was launched last year, when 16 artists were asked to interpret the work of four different photographers.

This year, photographers Mas Matsushita, Ronan Rendel, Agathe Bernard, Natalie Harris and Jason Keerak have contributed images to the show that will be turned into a mix of art work by local artists in mediums such as paint, glass, fibre, wax, glass and metal.

“The result is an eclectic exhibition, with artists showcasing their individual talents and styles,” states the exhibit description. “The photographs displayed are equally varied, with imagery ranging from realism to abstraction.”

Three other exhibits will be presented alongside Five Time Five.

In one of the side galleries, Sarah Windsor presents A Study of Nature. “The forms in nature fascinate Sarah Windsor and she has been studying them deeply through various mediums from sketching, to digital design and watercolour to wood burning. Together with her pattern practice and typical abstract style, Windsor has been on a fun exploration resulting in new creative discoveries within her work.”

The Revelstoke Pottery Guild will present their work in an exhibit called Mother Earth, Father Fire. “This exhibition reflects the varied skills and interests of its members.”

Finally, Trish Hartwick of Love Making, will showcase her playful exhibit called Wild Hearts.

The four exhibits are on display at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre from Sept. 1–22. The opening is on Friday, Sept. 1, from 6–9 p.m.

One of the works from Trish Hartwick’s new exhibit. ~ By Trish Hartwick