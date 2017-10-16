Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre season opens

The Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre opened its 2017/18 season with a production of End of the Rainbow Saturday night.
The next performance will be 21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer, on Oct 28.
End of the Rainbow was main stage’s first production of the season
The Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre opened its 2017/18 season with a production of End of the Rainbow Saturday night.
The next performance will be 21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer, on Oct 28.
Had been closed due to a motor vehicle incident late Sunday afternoon
Social media has identified Russia Nicholson from Mission as the woman murdered in Kelowna
Mental health services, including counselling, have been made available
The battle has gone all the way to the Supreme Court
The MLA opened his Revelstoke consituency office last week