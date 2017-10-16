Janet Gigliotti stars as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow. The production was in Revelstoke Saturday night for the debut of the 2017-2018 Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre programming. The next production to hit the stage will be 21 Ways to make the World Last Longer, on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ~Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre season opens

End of the Rainbow was main stage’s first production of the season

The Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre opened its 2017/18 season with a production of End of the Rainbow Saturday night.

The next performance will be 21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer, on Oct 28.

