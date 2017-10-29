Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Roxy

Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox | The beloved cult phenomenon that is “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is returning to the Roxy Theatre on Oct. 31 at 8:30 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at the Roxy Theatre for a Halloween night showing.

The cult classic will be screened at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Audience participation is a well-loved tradition of the film.

Some props include: newspapers, flashlights, rubber gloves, noisemakers, confetti, toilet paper, dry toast, party hats, bells and playing cards.

The Roxy Theatre does not allow the use of rice, water pistols, open flames, hot dogs or prunes.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes or to dress up as characters from the film.

