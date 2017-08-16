Savour the garlic flavour at Grindrod festival

There will be everything garlic and more at the eighth annual Grindrod Garlic Festival

The event runs Sunday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grindrod Recreation Park, Highway 97A North of Enderby.

Locally grown garlic and produce, arts and crafts, workshops and competitions can be found at this family friendly, market-style event.

There will be live “Music by the River” featuring Fiddle Big Fiddle, sponsored by the Enderby &District Arts Council.

Enter the People’s Choice Art Exhibit, photography, poetry and vegetable competition classes. Make and take home a beautiful garlic braid, learn the ins and outs of garlic growing, or learn about raising small flock chickens at our free workshops. Try your hand at cleaning garlic cloves, dare to enter the garlic eating competition or watch garlic cooking demonstrations.

Also learn about wetlands at the Allan Brooks Nature Trailer. And children can experience a StoryWalk sponsored by Okanagan Regional Library. There will also be games and crafts. Bring a lawn chair and spend the day by the Shuswap River at the Grindrod Garlic Festival.

Admission is $3 with free parking. Children under 12 are free. See the Facebook page for more information.